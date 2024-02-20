Storms and erosion knock down palms at Refugio State Beach Park

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-At least 4 more palms have fallen onto the beach at Refugio State Beach Park.

Storms, erosion and pounding surf have taken a toll on the trees lining the beach.

The park is closed to the public due to the possibility that more may fall.

There is also flooding in several parts of the park.

State Park's Channel Coast District Superintendent Dena Bellman said there is also a sinkhole near the road next to the Park Ranger Kiosk.

She calls it a complex issue.

"We are definitely working with all of our different resources to identify a path forward."

Once the storms move on they hope to have some options.

Bellman said some of the trees are Canary Island Date Palms while others are Fan Palms.

Goleta History blogger Tom Modugno said the ones that fell are Canary Island Date Palms.

Although they are not native to the area he said they are still special.

"The Gaviota Coast is a gem and that is one of the most shining gems on the Gaviota Coast and state parks is dragging their feet on saving them and it is a travesty, really," said Modugno.

Modugnmo said they were planted by Nelson Rutherford, the grandson of Goleta pioneer and rancher Stephen Rutherford about 100 years ago.

The family eventually sold the property to the state a little more than $100,000.

The trees that fell were about 60-80 feet tall.

During high tide their trunks are in the water.

The park has been getting some flack for not moving them or replanting them if that is even possible.

Due to their ago the root systems are quite large.

A forester came out to do assessments on them last week.

"These palms have been kind of our erosion barrier for a very long time."

She said people are aware the climate is changing and seas are coming up and causing a lot of erosion.

"Unfortunately that has done damage to the palms over time."

They will probably try to remove the fallen palms.

Bellman said their goal is to find to keep the iconic aesthetic at Refugio State Beach intact.

She said they can't have people withing 1.5 times the height of the trees so they want people to stay at least 150 feet away from the trees that are still standing.

It recovered from the Refugio oil spill in 2015.

Since then it has been more popular than ever.

Your News Channel will have more on the palms.