Two dogs go missing following shed fire in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Two family dogs are now missing after a residential fire just off Highway 101 in Santa Barbara put up a large plume of smoke on Wednesday afternoon.

The flames broke out around 1:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Euclid Avenue near Micheltorena Street. A neighbor behind the property on Sola Street first spotted the fire and called it in. Santa Barbara city firefighters arrived within minutes.

One resident at the property told your News Channel team that the flames broke out in two backyard sheds; at least one was used as living quarters.

No one was hurt. However, two of the family's dogs went missing.

"Snowy," a four year old white Pug with tan patches and, "Bebe," a one and a half year old white Chihuahua are now missing. The family's two other dogs were found safe.

Julia Disieno with the Animal Rescue Team in Solvang is offering a $300 reward for the dogs' safe return. Call 805-896-1859 if you come across Snowy and Bebe.