Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Fire crews responded to two sheds on fire in a Santa Barbara backyard Wednesday

Santa Barbara City Fire Department
By
today at 1:51 pm
Published 1:58 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to two large sheds on fire in the backyard of a home at 1410 Euclid Avenue Wednesday.

According to Santa Babara City Fire Department, there were no injuries reported from the scene and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Damage to nearby homes was limited by crews on the scene explain Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The call of a fire in a backyard came from a person on W. Sola Street who saw the flames around 1:30 p.m. detail Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara city fire department
structure fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content