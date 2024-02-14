Fire crews responded to two sheds on fire in a Santa Barbara backyard Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to two large sheds on fire in the backyard of a home at 1410 Euclid Avenue Wednesday.

According to Santa Babara City Fire Department, there were no injuries reported from the scene and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Damage to nearby homes was limited by crews on the scene explain Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The call of a fire in a backyard came from a person on W. Sola Street who saw the flames around 1:30 p.m. detail Santa Barbara City Fire Department.