FestForums brings festival producers and talent together in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-FestForums 2024 is just getting underway in Santa Barbara.

FestForums 2024 is a place where festival producers, organizers and artists are able to network.

People behind everything from Woodstock to Coachella have taken part in past FestForums.

This year the event is taking place at the Mar Monte Hotel.

"After running many festivals for several year I realized that all festivals could benefit from one place that they could come together, network and collaborate together," said FestForms founder Laurie Kirby.

Kirby will be interviewing Alicia Silverstone during FestForums on Thursday afernoon.

"Skip" Martin of Kool & The Gang, Mix Master Mike who is known for his work with the Beastie Boys, and director Marty Callner and comedian Dane Cook are also taking part.

FestForums runs through Saturday.

For information visit https://festforums.com