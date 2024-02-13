Local cow Ronvey removed from deep mud after five-hour rescue Monday

DOS PUEBLOS RANCH, Calif. – One local cow is safe and sound thanks to the efforts of Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Santa Barbara County Animal Control Monday.

Ronvey, a Swiss Alp cow, was discovered trapped in thick mud by ranchers and a rescue attempt was started around 4:20 p.m. state Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Responders used at ATV to navigate into the canyon where Ronvey was trapped and by the time they arrived, the cow was severely exhausted after being stuck for potentially up to a day by a minor mudslide detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the five-hour rescue in deep mud involved digging, prying, rolling, using wood planks as levers, and a bit of luck to bail out the Santa Barbara bovine.

After the ordeal, Ronvey was exhausted and was covered with a blanket to stay warm and keep calm as ranchers watched.