Thrive house ready to welcome young adults

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-A home to help unhoused young people thrive opened today.

It is fittingly called a Thrive home and it is dedicated to housing transitional-aged youth in need.

Thanks to the Turner Foundation and a grant this is the fifth Thrive home in the greater Santa Barbara area.

Seven people will move in this month.

Once settled, the new residents may participate in goal oriented programs and services in the community.

Services offered will help them with their careers, financial independence, education, social/emotional, mental and physical health.

Director of Youth and Community Programs Mavel Tortoledo said a resident assistant will live at the home, too.

"It's really wonderful, it's something we've been waiting for a very long time," said Torteledo, "We've been wanting to expand our foundation housing program, so we're just very excited."

To help cover the costs people can donate to the Turner Foundation.

Visit https://www.turnerfoundation.com