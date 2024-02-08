Teen booked on four charges while near Carpinteria High with unloaded gun Wednesday

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – A 15-year-old boy was arrested for having a gun near Carpinteria High School on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7 of this year, Community Resource Deputy (CRD) Dickey was visiting Carpinteria High School around 12:30 p.m. when administrators reported a suspicious vehicle near campus detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, CRD Dickey approached the vehicle that was on the roadside in the 4800 block of Foothill Road and made contact with two juvenile occupants inside.

The 15-year-old boy in the driver's seat threw a backpack from the vehicle during the initial contact with CRD Dickey and he was detained while deputies investigated state Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies discovered an unloaded .44 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver inside of the discarded backpack explain Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The 15-year-old was arrested and booked at the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on felony possession of a gun in a school zone, felony minor in possession of a firearm, felony carrying a concealed firearm, and misdemeanor possession of an unregistered firearm state Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The female passenger was released to a guardian explain Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.