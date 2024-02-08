Dos Pueblos High student wins Congressional App Challenge 2023 award

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Congressman Salud Carbajal announced Eamon Gordon of Dos Pueblos High as the winner of the Congressional App Challenge Award for 2023 on Thursday.

Gordon received the award for his app, Financedu, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides financial education through a user-friendly interface supported by comprehensive information.

"It's inspiring to see young minds contributing to financial literacy through technology," stated Congressman Carbajal. "This app has the potential to empower students nationwide."

The application will be initially introduced in Dos Pueblos High School's finance course with the intent to broaden the base of users in the future detail Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Dos Pueblos High's Principal Bill Woodard beamed, "While we have known of Eamon’s talent and creativity for some time, it is great that he is being recognized for his app that has the potential to support the continued emphasis of financial literacy with young people here at Dos Pueblos and beyond. We are very proud to call him a Dos Pueblos Charger.”

The Congressional App Challenge showcases exceptional app developments from students nationwide and winning applications may be featured on the U.S. House of Representatives' official website.

"I am honored and grateful to receive the App Challenge Award 2023," said Gordon about the award. "This recognition motivates me to continue creating solutions that make a positive impact."

Gordon will be attending a reception for award-winners in Washington D. C. later this year.

Last year's Congressional App Challenge winners from Santa Barbara High School were Christian Sanchez and Antonio Ayala for their 'One Connected" app that allowed students to join school organizations.