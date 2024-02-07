Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

City offers discount downtown parking permit for entire Santa Barbara International Film Festival

City of Santa Barbara
By
today at 10:30 am
Published 10:41 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara is offering a new, discounted parking permit just in time for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) which begins Wednesday, Feb. 7 and runs until Feb. 17.

The permit provides unlimited access to the Granada Garage and Ortega Garage, a short walk to all SBIFF venues, and is valid for the entire festival.

Besides the option to purchase the limited-time-only permit online at the link above, you can also purchase in person at the Downtown Parking Office at 1221 Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara.

Permits cost $33 and will remain valid through the final day of the film festival on Feb. 17, 2024.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

