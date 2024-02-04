Skip to Content
Highway 144/Sycamore Canyon Road in Santa Barbara County closed Sunday due to mudslide

today at 4:22 pm
Published 4:28 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Highway 144 is closed in both directions near Sycamore Creek Canyon Bridge to the junction with Highway 192 due to a mudslide Sunday.

According to Caltrans District 5, there is currently no estimate for reopening.

This is an evolving emergency situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

For the latest information about road conditions visit Caltrans' Quickmap.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

