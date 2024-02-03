Volunteers help with sand bagging in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif.-Many people spent Saturday sandbagging.

Bucket Brigade volunteers helped people make sand bags at Lower Manning Park off San Ysidro Rd.

Montecito Firefighters dropped off 160 cubic yards of sand.

Volunteers helped people fill bags.

They had wheelbarrows on hand to help get them to cars and trucks.

"It is really inspiring this year, it is probably the most influx of people we have ever had compared to other years," said Bucket Brigade Team Leader Amber Ross.

Direct Relief CEO Thomas Tighe and his staff volunteered, too.

"It was nice Abe [Powell} and the Bucket Brigade organized this so the team from Direct Relief came out today, which is great for us to do, we work in a lot of places. but it is always special when you can do it in your own home," said Tighe, " So, it is great to see the kids out here people don't have to load their own sandbags and fill them so it is Nice to see that citizen spirit exemplified here."

Some of the volunteers had to repair damage and even rebuild their own homes following the Montecito mudslide.

Bucket Brigade founder Abe Powell said he now stays prepared for storms.

He said volunteers are always ready to help others do the same.

Sand, bags and shovels are still there for anyone who needs to sandbag before it is too late.