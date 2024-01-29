Santa Barbara to hold project workshop open to community for reimagining Franceschi House

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department announced it will hold a workshop on Saturday, Feb. 10 for community members to give feedback to the City on its project to reimagine the Franceschi House.

The City said that without a funding source to maintain this three story house, constructed in 1905, that it has deteriorated despite multiple attempts to restore it.

City Council voted unanimously in 2018 to "explore replacing Franceschi House with an open-air structure that would honor the legacy of Dr. Franceschi and Freeman, incorporate elements of Franceschi House, and provide access to the public," according to the City.

Courtesy of the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department

Now, with the workshop coming up in the calendar, the Parks and Rec Department said it wants to hear from the community to "understand how neighbors and park visitors would like to see the site of Franceschi House reimagined."

The department said, "Feedback will be used to develop a design concept for a space that honors the legacy of Franceschi House and its previous owners while improving the experience of park visitors."

The Feb. 10 workshop will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Riviera Ridge School, 2130 Mission Ridge Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93103.

Regarding the event, the department said, "Staff will share the history of Franceschi Park and Franceschi House before presenting the background, opportunities, and constraints of a future project. Attendees will be invited to share their priorities and ideas for the site’s future. Onsite Spanish translation can be coordinated by contacting SWStewart@SantaBarbaraCA.gov by February 8."

For those who cannot attend but still wish to provide feedback, the Parks and Rec Department said there is a community survey available for the public to use to share their ideas at anytime, starting Monday, Jan. 29 through Thursday, Feb. 29 at 5:00 p.m.

For more information on this project, the workshop and/or the survey, click here.