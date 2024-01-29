Good Samaritans help lift car stuck on wharf

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-City of Santa Barbara Wharf Maintenance workers didn't know what caused damaged to railings on the wharf on Monday morning.

Soon fter they replaced what they call a bull rail near the The Harbor Restaurant and Longboard's Grill building they heard good Samaritans came the rescue of a couple whose car got stuck on Sunday.

Michael Cohen, who owns the Santa Barbara Adventure Company, said he was cycling on the wharf with friends celebrating a birthday when they jumped into action to help.

They saw a older couple in a convertible Lexus with tires on both side of the rail.

About ten of them lifted the car off the railing.

"It was great because we quickly started to work together," said Cohen.

He called it teamwork.

He said other people in the area helped, too.

Workers on the wharf saw the couple thanked the group and then drive down the wharf to turned around and leave.

Wharf Maintenance Senior worker David Running said the new bullrails are made a plastic and that a red one had cracked under the pressure.

They replaced the damaged rail and cleaned up the area this morning.

It is not clear if the driver was going too fast or lost control but locals said it serves as a reminder to drive carefully on the bumpy wood.

David Postada, who frequents Stearns Wharf often, said he has seen a lot of car-related incidents on the wharf. He said the speed limit is 10 mph and that with so many people around it is important to take it slow.

Running said he couldn't agree more.

