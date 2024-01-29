Direct Relief’s humanitarian supply chain solid and separate from United Nations Relief and Works Agency

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara-based Direct Relief is playing an ongoing role in getting critical medical supplies to war-torn countries, including Israel and Gaza.

Your News Channel reached out to see if the local humanitarian organization was impacted by the international funding ban imposed on an aid distribution agency under the United Nations.

We're told, it is not.

"This won't have any direct impact on our (Direct Relief's) ability to get aid in," said Tony Morain, Direct Relief's Vice President of Communications. "We have been going through a different channel, working with ANEA and Jordanian-based aid groups."

At least a dozen employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) are accused of participating in the brutal October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

The United States is among a growing list of countries suspending funding to UNRWA. The agency has long provided aid to Palestinian refugees.

"Just last week, 14 tons of medical supplies from Direct Relief arrived and were being distributed in southern Gaza, including diabetes and cardiovascular meds, prenatal vitamins and water purification tablets, among other items," said Morain.

He said those supplies support field hospitals and mobile medical units.

Morain said Direct Relief is working to deliver another 100 pallets of medical supplies to Gaza.