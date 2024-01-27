Surf’s Up at Rincon Classic

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-When surfers hear the sound of a horn it means their 20 minute heat is over.

The top 3 surfers with best scores on their two best waves advance to the next round of the Rincon Classic 2024.

The classic is open to surfers who reside in the 805 area code and those who sign up before the competition closes.

"Ive been doing this even since they started it since 2001, the waves are really clean, very easy to do turns on, "said Dennis Rizzo of Santa Ynez, "It is so smooth, a killer day. It doesn't get much better than that."

The youngest surfers are known as Groms, while the oldest surfers are called Legends.

Chris Cochrane of Santa Barbara and our News Channel forecaster Shawn Quien are both surfing in the Legends competition again this year.

"I'm an over 55, as is Shawn Quien. I don't know I think that guy is cheating, he looks way younger than 55. We will be battling it out today," said Cochrane, " I don't think he is in my heat he is a touch competitor he has beaten me twice in the last two years so if i get to surf tomorrow and he is in my heat you netter look out."

Spectators don't have to be a surfers to enjoy it.

Everyone can sit on the beach and watch the waves.

In years past they have been lucky enough to see dolphin drop in and share waves with the competitors.

Some longtime locals hang out in the so-called Shack that is looking better than ever.

"The Shack is looking great because we take care of it we. Make sure people pick up the trash we don't allow heavy duty partiers, we don't allow sleeping overnight we had to kick a few sleeper out and yeah we just keep it Nice," said Cochrane.

His wife Olga Cochrane shared photos of Shawn of the event.

Surfers who advance to Sunday and win will enjoy an awards ceremony Padaro Beach Grill in Carpinteria after the sun sets.

We will have more on the Rincon Classic on the weekend news.