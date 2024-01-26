Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

SBHS Dons celebrate new Snack Shack to replace decades-old structure

By
today at 5:37 pm
Published 5:56 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara High School celebrated a community home run on Friday. It came in the form of a new snack shack for the Don's baseball team and fans.

A large crane was brought in to place the structure next to the field off Canon Perdido.

The Tuff Shed addition is just one of a number of improvements, including new fencing and a new ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant walking path to the bleachers.

Two major fundraisers spear-headed by this year's players and Dons' Coach Steve Schuck made the improvements possible.

"It's just super awesome to see people donate to the field," said Liam Keithleyl, a SBHS senior and Dons baseball player. "It's now an amazing field. It went from nothing to something with Schuck."

The team took a key role in the improvements, thanks to two successful fundraisers last year.  

Now, they're looking to raise $125,000 to finish the remodel and replace the decades-old scoreboard.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Beth Farnsworth

Beth Farnsworth is the evening anchor for KEYT News Channel 3.

