First responders on the scene of two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 south of Buellton

BUELLTON, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident and transported one man with a minor injury at the three bridges area of Highway 101 south of Buellton Tuesday morning.

Highway 101 is currently reduced to a single lane of traffic detail the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the northbound side of one of the bridges has notable damage as part of the incident to the guardrail.