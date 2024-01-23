Skip to Content
Fire crews responded to encampment fire at Turnpike overpass along Highway 101 Tuesday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 4:27 pm
Published 4:44 pm

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to an encampment fire at the Turnpike overpass east of Goleta Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was at an encampment beneath the overpass and next to railroad tracks detail Santa Barbara County Fire department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire was fully knocked down around 4:19 p.m. and no injuries were reported at the scene.

Traffic has been slowed in the area and both Highway 101 and the railroad remain open while the exact cause remains under investigation state Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

