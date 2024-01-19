UC Santa Barbara’s Gevirtz School hosts 2024 Fellowship Breakfast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- "Education is the Answer" was the theme of this year's Fellowship Breakfast at UCSB's Gevirtz Graduate School of Education.

Friday morning's celebratory tradition honored 47 of the schools most promising graduate students and those supporting them.

This year, a total of $264,000 in fellowship funds was awarded.

The Community Fellows Fund was one of the newest, thanks to a partnership between the Gevirtz School, the Santa Barbara Unified School District and, generous donors.

The full fellowship is geared specifically for local graduate students from diverse backgrounds as well as students planning to work in Santa Barbara Unified schools when they graduate.

Jeffrey Milem, the Dean of the Gevirtz School, said that in order for education to fulfill is promise, it is necessary to ensure that everyone has equal access to high-quality education.

Dr. Ann Kaganoff, who received her PhD in Reading & Language Development from the Gevirtz School in 1981, was this year's keynote speaker.