Santa Barbara Unified School District shares latest COVID-19 protocols

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara Unified School District shared a revised version of its COVID-19 protocols on Friday.

The revision details what students are expected to do in response to a positive COVID-19 test result as well as if they come in close contact with somebody who is sick.

Parents were sent the following helpful charts ahead of upcoming classes.

According to the Santa Barbara Unified School District, the recommendations were provided by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

For those who have a positive test result for COVID-19 and/or when symptoms of COVID-19 show up, the process kicks off as day 0 in the chart below.

For the latest information about COVID-19 in the local area, visit the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's Coronavirus Public Information Portal.