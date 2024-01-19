Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Unified School District shares latest COVID-19 protocols

Santa Barbara Unified School District
By
New
today at 1:32 pm
Published 4:24 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara Unified School District shared a revised version of its COVID-19 protocols on Friday.

The revision details what students are expected to do in response to a positive COVID-19 test result as well as if they come in close contact with somebody who is sick.

Parents were sent the following helpful charts ahead of upcoming classes.

According to the Santa Barbara Unified School District, the recommendations were provided by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

For those who have a positive test result for COVID-19 and/or when symptoms of COVID-19 show up, the process kicks off as day 0 in the chart below.

For the latest information about COVID-19 in the local area, visit the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's Coronavirus Public Information Portal.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
COVID-19
EDUCATION
health
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department
Santa Barbara Unified School District

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content