Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify person killed in January 5 collision as Santa Barbara man

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 9:56 am
Published 10:12 am

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau has identified the man who died in a head-on collision the morning of Jan. 5 as 25-year-old Thomas McGregor of Santa Barbara.

The early Friday morning collision just west of Goleta involved a wrong-way driver and first responders were dispatched around 3 a.m. detailed Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

No cause for the accident has been publicly released and the investigation continues.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
goleta
highway 101
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department
santa barbara county sheriff's office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content