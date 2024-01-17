Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify person killed in January 5 collision as Santa Barbara man

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau has identified the man who died in a head-on collision the morning of Jan. 5 as 25-year-old Thomas McGregor of Santa Barbara.

The early Friday morning collision just west of Goleta involved a wrong-way driver and first responders were dispatched around 3 a.m. detailed Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

No cause for the accident has been publicly released and the investigation continues.