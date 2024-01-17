Local legislator selected to serve on national campaign committee ahead of 2024 election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – State Senator Monique Limón was announced on Wednesday as one of three state legislators selected to serve on the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee's (DLCC) Board of Directors.

The board serves as the governing body of the DLCC's national election efforts and coordinates the Democratic Party's election strategy for state legislatures nationwide detailed State Senator Limón's campaign in a press release about the announcement.

“With the important work ahead to win state legislatures across the country, I am grateful to join the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee’s Board of Directors at this pivotal moment," said State Senator Limón. "The board includes excellent leaders from across the country, and I am thrilled to join the ranks as we strategize how to best fight for families across the country. Democrats control states that represent nearly 50 percent of the U.S. economy – with California at the forefront as an economic powerhouse. I am ready to take the lessons learned from my district and our state to help shape our strategy to build Democratic legislative majorities across the country.”

State Senator Limón is seeking reelection to California's upper chamber this fall and currently serves as the State Senator for California's State Senate District 19 which includes Santa Barbara County and portions of Ventura County.