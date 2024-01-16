Dog running on Highway 101 causes minor injury collision Tuesday morning in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A dog running on Highway 101 caused an accident between two vehicles resulting in two people with minor injuries Tuesday afternoon in Santa Barbara.

The two people injured were not transported for their injuries and the dog is no longer on the highway explain California Highway Patrol (CHP).

According to the CHP, the response resulted in the closure of two lanes and other law enforcement agencies are now attempting to capture the dog.

More information about this incident will be added to this article as it becomes available.