Dog running on Highway 101 causes minor injury collision Tuesday morning in Santa Barbara

today at 12:34 pm
Published 12:41 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A dog running on Highway 101 caused an accident between two vehicles resulting in two people with minor injuries Tuesday afternoon in Santa Barbara.

The two people injured were not transported for their injuries and the dog is no longer on the highway explain California Highway Patrol (CHP).

According to the CHP, the response resulted in the closure of two lanes and other law enforcement agencies are now attempting to capture the dog.

More information about this incident will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

