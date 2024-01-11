Wrong-way driver stopped after being rammed by CHP officer on Highway 101 Thursday morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A wrong-way driver heading south on the northbound lanes of Highway 101 was stopped after a California Highway Patrol vehicle rammed them north of Cathedral Oaks Thursday.

The elderly female driver of the 2019 Toyota from Inglewood was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for chest pains while no law enforcement personnel reported any injuries detail California Highway Patrol.

On Jan. 11 around 2:06 a.m., the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Santa Barbara Area received calls of a wrong-way driver southbound on northbound Highway 101 near El Capitan State Beach state CHP.

According to CHP, two units positioned their vehicles in two different lanes of traffic south of Dos Pueblos with emergency lights and sirens active in an attempt to stop the wrong-way driver who made no notable effort to stop.

A third CHP unit attempted to stop the wrong-way driver using lights and sirens but was also unsuccessful state CHP.

A fourth CHP unit activated their lights and sirens and positioned their vehicle in the number two lane and when the wrong-way driver approached, the CHP officer used their patrol vehicle to intentionally ram the oncoming vehicle and ending the incident detail CHP.