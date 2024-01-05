State Street Scuffle: alleged shoplifter and good samaritan fight over apparel Friday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Officers with the Santa Barbara Police Department are looking for a man after an alleged shoplifting and battery incident on State Street Friday afternoon.

Around 12:32 p.m. on Jan. 5, the Santa Barbara Police Department Combined Communications Center received a report of a reported scuffle between an alleged shoplifter and a good samaritan who recognized the man from earlier in the day detail Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, a man entered a clothing store in the 700 block of State Street, stole a single item of clothing, and fled the scene.

Approximately 45 minutes later, the man returned to the store where he was confronted about his previous actions by a good samaritan who attempted to retrieve the stolen item explain Santa Barbara Police Department.

Santa Barbara Police Department detail that the man and the good samaritan fought before the man fled the scene, leaving the good samaritan with minor injuries.

The alleged shoplifter remains at large and the investigation into the incident continues state Santa Barbara Police Department.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-882-8900.