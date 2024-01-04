Skip to Content
Woman hospitalized after experiencing medical emergency while driving, crashing into Bank of America parking lot off Coast Village Rd

Ryder Christ / KEYT
By
Published 3:37 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A woman has been taken to a nearby hospital after experiencing a medical emergency while driving into the parking lot of Bank of America, consequentially crashing her car into a guard post on Thursday afternoon, according to Montecito Fire.

When the woman crashed into the parking spot, the tires on her car continued to spin, creating smoke next to the bank off Coast Village Rd.

Montecito Fire said crews had to break open the driver side window to get the woman out.

The status of the driver is not yet known.

The bank closed for a few minutes during the incident, but no damage was done to the building.

Santa Barbara Police also responded to the incident.

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

