Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Public Library receives state sustainability grant

Santa Barbara Public Library
By
today at 1:36 pm
Published 2:22 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Public Library has been selected by the California State Library to join 14 other local library systems in receiving the inaugural Sustainable California Libraries grants for 2024.

The state grants were issued for local library systems to focus on climate education, environment-focused civic engagement, water conservation, air quality improvement, energy efficiency, waste reduction, and supporting local climate action and resilience plans explains the California State Library.

Here at the Santa Barbara Public Library, the grant will be used for bilingual hands-on gardening programs, mending workshops, hosting educational lectures, expanding the Library of Things collection, and more detail the Santa Barbara Public Library.

“We are thrilled to receive this sustainability-focused grant and develop programs for all ages to learn about and gain hands-on experience with topics that complement sustainable lifestyles, such as gardening, native plants, repairing, and mending,” said Santa Barbara Public Library Director Jessica Cadiente.

The Library of Things is expected to expand to include household goods and tools, but you can tell the Library what you would like to see added to the collection of rentable items through this online survey.

In May, the Santa Barbara Public Library will complement these expanded sustainability programs with a Sustainability Monthly Challenge series where Library staff will highlight local resources, reading lists, as well as free, awareness-raising Library programs each month.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
California State Library
EDUCATION
environment and energy
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara public library
Sustainable California Libraries grants

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content