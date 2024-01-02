Man dies after fall from a utility pole on Puesta Del Sol Monday morning

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A man fell from a telephone pole on Puesta Del Sol and eventually died at Cottage Hospital Monday morning.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the man fell from the telephone pole after climbing a nearby tree onto the utility pole.

First responders with Santa Barbara County Fire Department and AMR performed life-saving measures before the man was transferred to Cottage Hospital where he later died from his injuries detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau is now conducting a death investigation explain Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.