ShelterBox helps families stay warm this winter

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A charity with a 100 percent rating on Charity Navigator is working to keep people warm.

Shelterbox is helping families in Morocco, Ukraine, Pakistan, Syrai and beyond.

Most have lost their homes in recent disasters or war zones.

ShelterBox president Kerri Murray said the need is urgent during the coldest winter months.

"We are working every day, not just in the large disaster situations that make the headlines, but these long, protracted crisis situations where people are forced to flee their home in an instant,"said Murray, "And it's just the basic things that they need for survival."

Murray said even a small donation can provide a tent and cookware to someone in need.

To donate visit https://shelterboxusa.org.