Five people rescued due to high surf off Gaviota Coast Thursday

GAVIOTA, Calif. – An 18-foot boat with three passengers capsized and two riders on a jet ski were in distress because of high surf off the Gaviota Coast near Hollister Ranch on Thursday.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, all five people were safely returned to shore with no injuries.

The initial call time for the water rescue was around 12:00 p.m. near 146 Hollister Ranch Road and an additional call was made around 1:25 p.m. for more people in the area in need of help explain Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.