Firefighters battled two fires now under investigation at Girsh Park Thursday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 5:33 pm
Published 6:15 pm

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to two separate suspicious fires at Girsh Park on Thursday.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, both fires were in restrooms at the park and were fully knocked down by 2:48 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office explain that the cause of both fires is now under investigation by Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

While responding to those fires, firefighters noticed a suspicious package that brought the Sheriff's bomb squad to the scene and closed down Phelps Road between Pacific Oaks and Mills state Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Eventually, the package was determined to have been medical equipment left by a security company and returned detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

That package is pictured below.

Santa Barabara County Sheriff's Office explain that the fires and suspicious package are not considered related and the area is now safe and open to public access.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

