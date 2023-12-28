Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Two surfers rescued from high surf in Isla Vista Thursday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 11:33 am
Published 11:46 am

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department rescued two surfers in distress near the 6800 block of Del Playa Court in Isla Vista on Thursday.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the initial call of three surfers in distress came in around 10:38 a.m. and while one person self-rescued, the two other surfers required help and were transported to the hospital due to exhaustion.

High surf conditions up and down the Central Coast have created a series of water-related incidents.

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
isla vista
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department
water rescue

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content