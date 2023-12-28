Two surfers rescued from high surf in Isla Vista Thursday

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department rescued two surfers in distress near the 6800 block of Del Playa Court in Isla Vista on Thursday.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the initial call of three surfers in distress came in around 10:38 a.m. and while one person self-rescued, the two other surfers required help and were transported to the hospital due to exhaustion.

High surf conditions up and down the Central Coast have created a series of water-related incidents.

High Surf Advisory Alert for Santa Barbara County Coastline! In effect from 4 AM Thursday to 10 PM PST Saturday. Large waves & strong currents expected. Stay safe:

•Avoid water in advisory areas

•Keep distance from shoreline

•Follow local authority warnings — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) December 28, 2023

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.