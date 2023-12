SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -Christmas Eve looked sunny and bright at Leadbetter Beach.

The beach still has storm damaged areas cordoned off with caution tape.

But Leadbetter has been threw worse.

In January the cliffs had a large crack. The recent storm runoff carved out a new patch between the public restrooms and the restaurant.

It did not appear to put a damper on people enjoying time on the walkway or the sand.