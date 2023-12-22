Skip to Content
Train fatally hits woman walking her dog in Goleta, dog survives uninjured

Santa Barbara County Fire
Published 2:46 pm

GOLETA, Calif. – An Amtrak train hit and killed a woman who was walking her dog on the tracks at Fairview in Goleta on Friday afternoon, but the dog survived uninjured according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

This call time for this accident was 2:05 p.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

