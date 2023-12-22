Train fatally hits woman walking her dog in Goleta, dog survives uninjured

GOLETA, Calif. – An Amtrak train hit and killed a woman who was walking her dog on the tracks at Fairview in Goleta on Friday afternoon, but the dog survived uninjured according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

Train vs Pedestrian: Amtrak train / tracks at Fairview, Goleta. Reported that female w/dog were on train tracks. Female struck by train & pronounce deceased at the scene, dog uninjured. Railroad & SBSO law enforcement on scene. Tracks shut down. CT 2:05pm. pic.twitter.com/RBt1PkfEzm — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) December 22, 2023

This call time for this accident was 2:05 p.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.