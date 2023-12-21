Sewage spill after rainstorm causes closure of Santa Barbara beaches Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – West Beach from Santa Barbara Harbor to one-quarter mile east of Mission Creek outfall has been closed to recreational use after 9,000 gallons of sewage leaked into Mission Creek Thursday.

According to Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, at least 9,000 gallons were released from a manhole to Mission Creek near Vernon Road and Stanley Drive in Santa Barbara.

The affected areas has "BEACH CLOSED" signs posted and those will remain in place until water samples indicate it is safe to enter the water detail Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Additionally, untreated stormwater runoff already poses a risk to public health and contact can cause illness such as rashes, chills, fever, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea explain Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department state that the best way to minimize exposure is to avoid swimming in the ocean or creeks at least three days after a major rain event, especially around outfall from drain pies and creeks that enter the ocean.