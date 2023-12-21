Skip to Content
Roadway flooding, closures and rescues from torrential rainfall in Santa Barbara County

Roadwork during flooding on the side of northbound Highway 101 near Olive Mill on Thursday morning.
Lily Dallow / KEYT
Roadwork during flooding on the side of northbound Highway 101 near Olive Mill on Thursday morning.
By
Published 11:45 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol are reporting multiple road closures, flooding, rescues and accidents on major roads and highways across the county due to current rainfall.

Santa Barbara City Fire rescued two people from multiple vehicles trapped in flooding on W Mission St and Castillo St on Thursday morning.

Later on Thursday, City Fire said crews rescued one person from one trapped vehicle on the 3400 block of Calle Real near the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

On Highway 101, according to Caltrans and CHP as of Thursday morning:

  • Northbound lane closure at Nojoqui Creek Bridge
  • Southbound lane closure from Route 1 to Gaviota State Park entrance
  • Roadway flooding in both northbound lanes near Los Carneros
  • Hard closure and roadway flooding at Castillo offramp and onramp
  • Hard closure at Mission onramp and offramp
  • Hard closure at Garden onramp and offramp
  • Hard closure on Laguna offramp
  • One lane closure at northbound near Olive Mill

The City of Santa Barbara provided a list of current road closures as well:

  • 0 block of S. Calle Cesar Chavez
  • 0 - 100 block of Anacapa St.
  • 600 block of W. Canon Perdido St.
  • 800 block of San Andres St.
  • 1100 block of Shoreline Dr.
  • Gutierrez St. from Milpas St. to Garden St.
  • 800 – 900 block of E. Ortega St.
  • Mission Street underpass
  • NB Laguna off-ramp

CHP is also reporting multiple accidents throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and mud/dirt/rock entering the roadway near Highway 192 and Cime Del Mundo Rd.

Throughout Thursday morning, local first response crews have reported multiple rescues from vehicles stuck in flooding.

For a list of longterm closures from Santa Barbara County, click here.

For up to date traffic information, visit keyt.com/traffic.

Check your local forecast for the most up to date weather news.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

