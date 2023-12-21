Roadway flooding, closures and rescues from torrential rainfall in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol are reporting multiple road closures, flooding, rescues and accidents on major roads and highways across the county due to current rainfall.

Santa Barbara City Fire rescued two people from multiple vehicles trapped in flooding on W Mission St and Castillo St on Thursday morning.

Later on Thursday, City Fire said crews rescued one person from one trapped vehicle on the 3400 block of Calle Real near the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

On Highway 101, according to Caltrans and CHP as of Thursday morning:

Northbound lane closure at Nojoqui Creek Bridge

Southbound lane closure from Route 1 to Gaviota State Park entrance

Roadway flooding in both northbound lanes near Los Carneros

Hard closure and roadway flooding at Castillo offramp and onramp

Hard closure at Mission onramp and offramp

Hard closure at Garden onramp and offramp

Hard closure on Laguna offramp

One lane closure at northbound near Olive Mill

The City of Santa Barbara provided a list of current road closures as well:

0 block of S. Calle Cesar Chavez

0 - 100 block of Anacapa St.

600 block of W. Canon Perdido St.

800 block of San Andres St.

1100 block of Shoreline Dr.

Gutierrez St. from Milpas St. to Garden St.

800 – 900 block of E. Ortega St.

Mission Street underpass

NB Laguna off-ramp

CHP is also reporting multiple accidents throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and mud/dirt/rock entering the roadway near Highway 192 and Cime Del Mundo Rd.

Throughout Thursday morning, local first response crews have reported multiple rescues from vehicles stuck in flooding.

For a list of longterm closures from Santa Barbara County, click here.

Current conditions on northbound #US101 just north of Olive Mill Road. A full closure of the northbound lanes occurred for approximately fifteen minutes this morning, but has since re-opened. Caltrans is working to clear mulch from drains in the area. CHP assisting.@CaltransHQ pic.twitter.com/HKFg6lcB3W — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) December 21, 2023

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.