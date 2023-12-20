Leave the holiday wrapping to LifeChronicles’ volunteers
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Take the hassle out of gift wrapping this season while donating to one of Santa Barbara's community treasures.
LifeChronicles, a nonprofit that brings comfort to families in crisis, is holding its annual gift wrapping event at Paseo Nuevo.
Starting Thursday, December 21 at 12:00 p.m., shoppers can stop by the newly installed Peppermint Parlor across from Sephora, where volunteers will wrap and ribbon packages for a donation.
The event runs up until Christmas Eve, on the schedule posted below:
- Thursday, 12/21: 12pm-8pm
- Friday, 12/22: 12pm-6pm
- Saturday, 12/23: 12pm-8pm
- Sunday, 12/24: 10am-6pm