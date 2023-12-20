Leave the holiday wrapping to LifeChronicles’ volunteers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Take the hassle out of gift wrapping this season while donating to one of Santa Barbara's community treasures.

LifeChronicles, a nonprofit that brings comfort to families in crisis, is holding its annual gift wrapping event at Paseo Nuevo.

Local resident and big supporter, Billy Baldwin, with LifeChronicle's Kate Carter as he picks up wrapped gifts (Courtesy: LifeChronicles)

Starting Thursday, December 21 at 12:00 p.m., shoppers can stop by the newly installed Peppermint Parlor across from Sephora, where volunteers will wrap and ribbon packages for a donation.

The event runs up until Christmas Eve, on the schedule posted below:

Thursday, 12/21: 12pm-8pm

Friday, 12/22: 12pm-6pm

Saturday, 12/23: 12pm-8pm

Sunday, 12/24: 10am-6pm