Deputy okay after rollover in unmarked SUV

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputy is okay after rolling his unmarked SUV.

The California Highway Patrol investigating the single car accident said he hydroplaned while trying to turn from San Marcos Road onto San Jose Road around 7 p.m.

The SUV went over the side of San Marcos Rd. near the San Marcos Trout Club rock.

The roads were wet from off and on rain.

The airbags deployed and the deputy, who was upside down, managed to climb out on his own without injury.

The deputy called for help and a tow truck came.

The tow truck crew worked for about an hour to pull the Ford SUV back onto San Marcos Rd..

A flatbed truck waited nearby to take the damaged vehicle down the 154.

The CHP plans to release more information on Tuesday.