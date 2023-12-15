Isaiah Ramirez Alexander sentenced for second-degree murder and other crimes on Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday that Isaiah Ramirez Alexander was sentenced to 26 years plus 100 years to life in state prison.

Alexander was convicted in July of murder in the second degree, shooting at an inhabited vehicle, residential burglary, and commercial burglary detail Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office add that Alexander was also convicted on the following special allegations and enhancements: discharging a firearm causing death, two out-on-bail enhancements, and having two prior strike convictions on his record for violent offenses.

Alexander burglarized a Santa Barbara apartment on Feb. 9, 2022, which then led to a violent interaction at a Goleta Hotel the next day when Alexander shot and killed 43-year-old Richard Cardona explain Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbra County District Attorney's Office, Alexander attempted to dispose of the murder weapon, burglarized a store, and then was arrested in possession of stolen property at a La Quinta Inn on Feb. 14, 2022.

While committing those crimes, Alexander was already out on bail for charges of carjacking, attempted robbery, as well as vehicle and identity theft detail Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney John Savrnoch said, “Thank you to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s personnel led by Detective Maxwell for superb work on a difficult investigation and the Prosecution Team led by Senior Deputy Kevin Weichbrod for their work in keeping a violent criminal off of our streets.”