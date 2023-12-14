Skip to Content
Direct Relief ranks fifth in Forbes top 100 largest U.S. charities

DIRECT RELIEF
Published 5:57 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Forbes ranked Direct Relief number five out of their top 100 largest U.S. charities for the second year in a row.

In Forbes Magazine's annual list of the 100 largest US charities, Direct Relief earned the number five spot with $2.26 billion from private donations, 100% fundraising efficiency, and 99% charitable commitment.

Out of the five California charities included in the ranking, Direct Relief earned the top spot.

As for Forbes' "International Needs" category, Direct Relief ranked number two.

For more information on Direct Relief and how to get involved, click here.

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

