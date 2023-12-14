Direct Relief ranks fifth in Forbes top 100 largest U.S. charities
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Forbes ranked Direct Relief number five out of their top 100 largest U.S. charities for the second year in a row.
In Forbes Magazine's annual list of the 100 largest US charities, Direct Relief earned the number five spot with $2.26 billion from private donations, 100% fundraising efficiency, and 99% charitable commitment.
Out of the five California charities included in the ranking, Direct Relief earned the top spot.
As for Forbes' "International Needs" category, Direct Relief ranked number two.
