Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara celebrates installation of new battery system at area water treatment facility

By
today at 2:45 pm
Published 4:20 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Thursday, the City of Santa Barbara celebrated the installation of a battery energy storage system at the Cater Water Treatment Facility.

The William B. Cater Water Treatment Plant has been in operation since 1964 and plays a critical role in providing clean drinking water from Goleta to Carpinteria detailed Water Resources Division Manager Joshua Haggmark at the event.

The new battery system was sized to provide four hours of backup power for each pump station at full power and will serve as the primary alternate power source as 99% of utility outages are less than four hours explained Haggmark in his remarks at the ribbon-cutting.

According to Haggmark, solar energy collected during the day will be stored at the on-site batteries and be used to remove the electrical demand at the facility during peak hours of demand, the equivalent of power for hundreds of homes.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Cater Water Treatment Facility
City of Santa Barbara
energy infrastructure
KEYT
potable water
Santa Barbara
water infrastructure

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content