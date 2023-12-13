Goleta woman struck and killed Tuesday night

GOLETA, Calif. – Goleta resident Marjorie Vasquez, 86, was confirmed as the pedestrian struck and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in the 7300 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, emergency response personnel responded to a call for a person down in the median around 6:04 p.m. Tuesday.

Medical personnel on the scene determined that the woman had died from injuries from an earlier traffic collision and deputies contacted the driver who remained on the scene detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office states that drugs nor alcohol are considered a factor in this incident though a more thorough investigation is currently underway.