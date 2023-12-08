Unity Shoppe hosts 37th annual Holiday Celebration and Telethon

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Unity Shoppe will kick off its 37th annual Holiday Celebration and Telethon live from Santa Barbara on Friday night.

The Unity Telethon will be live on News Channel 3-12 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and livestreamed on keyt.com/livestream-2.

The annual holiday celebration will be held at the Kenny Loggins Event Center on Sola Street, and this year’s theme is “Dignity in the Community.”

Organizers said, "There will be appearances by Kenny Loggins, Brad Paisley, and Michael McDonald……with celebrity surprises!!"

To donate, call 805-845-5555 or click here to donate online.

To learn more about Unity Shoppe, visit their website at https://UnityShoppe.org.