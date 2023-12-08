Skip to Content
Santa Barbara city leaders discuss potential acquisition of vacant News-Press building in closed-door meeting

John Palminteri / KEYT
Published 2:43 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The vacant Santa Barbara News-Press building was the topic of discussion at a closed-door meeting involving city leaders this week.

Tuesday's agenda item said the mayor, city attorney and city administrator held a meeting on price and terms of payment for 715 and 718 Anacapa Street.

Those addresses belong to the News-Press building and two parking lots near city hall.

The city may be looking to purchase those properties, though city leaders could not confirm the exact details.

News-Press owner Wendy McCaw filed for bankruptcy in July, laying off the newspaper's remaining staff members.

The News-Press' publishing company is Ampersand Publishing LLC. The building and associated real estate are part of a separate company, 715 Anacapa St LLC, also owned McCaw.

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

