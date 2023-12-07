Huguette Clark: ‘With All Best Wishes for A Very Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year’

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A small trove of original Christmas cards will be displayed at Bellosguardo for the holidays, along with Christmas trees and decked halls at the seaside estate.

Holiday decor in Bellosguardo library (Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

The holiday decor is not original and is the work of Kyle Irwin with Field & Fort. However, the cards are authentic replicas of Huguette Clark's oil paintings from the 1930s and 1940s.

There are roughly a dozen holiday cards, four were laid out Thursday morning for our cameras.

(Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

One greeting card depicted a still life with a small ceramic elephant and jewelry box next to a robed figurine on a pedestal.

Another featured a yellow cactus blossom set against midnight blue while a third card showed a room with a night view of the Manhattan skyline.

A fourth card appeared on mulberry paper, depicting a Japanese woman wearing a brightly colored kimono.

(Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

The estate doors are open for holiday tours but are filling up fast. Thursday morning's group was enjoying a guided tour by docent, Jon Glasoe.

Click here for available tour dates and ticket information.