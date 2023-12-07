Skip to Content
Governor Newsom announces judicial appointments, including one new Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom announced his nomination of two Court of Appeal Justices as well as his appointment of 18 Superior Court Judges, including Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge: Stephen Dunkle.

"Dunkle has been a Partner at Sanger Dunkle Law PC since 2011 and was an Associate there from 2004 to 2011," wrote the Governor's press office. "He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law. Dunkle fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Brian E. Hill. He is a Democrat."

The Governor's press office also noted that the compensation for each of these positions is $232,399.

These appointments were announced on Thursday.

For more information and the full list of appointments, click here.

