Santa Barbara man arrested Wednesday in connection with two assaults in Calabasas

OXNARD, Calif. – A 29-year-old Santa Barbara man was arrested in Oxnard Wednesday in connection to two unprovoked attacks on people in Calabasas on Tuesday.

The two people attacked, a juvenile male and a 60-year-old man, were both members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, but the motivation for the crimes is still under investigation detail Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, both assaults happened in the 26000 block of Agoura Road and Lost Springs Drive/Cottonwood Grove Trail.

The Santa Barbara man was located and arrested in Oxnard and was booked at Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Stations on violation of PC 245(a)(4)-Assault with Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury which is pending Magistrate review explain Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information about these incidents, please contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at 818-878-1808 or Detective Parks at 818-878-5523.