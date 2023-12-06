Overnight work near San Jose Creek to begin, travelers leaving Santa Barbara Airport detour through Hollister or Fairview to reach Highway 101
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans and the City of Goleta announced construction work will begin Wednesday night on Highway 101 near the San Jose Creek Bridge.
As a result of this construction, Caltrans said the eastbound Highway 217 on-ramp at Sandspit Rd will be closed for an estimated two years for this project – detouring travelers leaving the Santa Barbara Airport to use Fairview Ave and Hollister Ave to reach Highway 101.
Overnight work begins Wed. Dec. 6 through Sat. morning Dec.— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) December 6, 2023
9 from 10 pm to 5 am as part of the US 101 San Jose Creek Bridge Project. Work includes new retaining wall for a bike path. Daytime drilling continues this week through Saturday, resumes Monday before Tuesday completion. pic.twitter.com/eZ5VgmFeKm
Caltrans will continue construction near the San Jose Creek Bridge project site during the overnight hours beginning tonight, Wednesday, December 6 through Saturday morning December 9 from 10 pm to 5 am.
This phase of construction will include construction of a retaining wall for a future bike path along the north embankment. Construction activities will include vehicles with back up alarms with an effort to minimize noise. This effort will also include a concrete pump truck, night lights and cranes. The ongoing daytime drilling work will continue as scheduled during the daytime hours, through Saturday, December 9, and will be completed Tuesday, December 12.
The eastbound SR 217 on-ramp at Sandspit Road will remain closed for the duration of the project, estimated at two years. Travelers leaving the Santa Barbara Airport will use Fairview Avenue and Hollister Avenue to reach US 101. Additional electronic message boards have been activated to assist airport visitors.
The contractor for the $26 million dollar project is MCM Construction Inc of North Highlands, CA. This project is expected to be complete in the Fall of 2027.