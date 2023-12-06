Overnight work near San Jose Creek to begin, travelers leaving Santa Barbara Airport detour through Hollister or Fairview to reach Highway 101

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans and the City of Goleta announced construction work will begin Wednesday night on Highway 101 near the San Jose Creek Bridge.

As a result of this construction, Caltrans said the eastbound Highway 217 on-ramp at Sandspit Rd will be closed for an estimated two years for this project – detouring travelers leaving the Santa Barbara Airport to use Fairview Ave and Hollister Ave to reach Highway 101.

Overnight work begins Wed. Dec. 6 through Sat. morning Dec.

9 from 10 pm to 5 am as part of the US 101 San Jose Creek Bridge Project. Work includes new retaining wall for a bike path. Daytime drilling continues this week through Saturday, resumes Monday before Tuesday completion. pic.twitter.com/eZ5VgmFeKm — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) December 6, 2023

See the full press release from Goleta and Caltrans below: