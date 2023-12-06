Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Overnight work near San Jose Creek to begin, travelers leaving Santa Barbara Airport detour through Hollister or Fairview to reach Highway 101

Caltrans
By
Published 5:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans and the City of Goleta announced construction work will begin Wednesday night on Highway 101 near the San Jose Creek Bridge.

As a result of this construction, Caltrans said the eastbound Highway 217 on-ramp at Sandspit Rd will be closed for an estimated two years for this project – detouring travelers leaving the Santa Barbara Airport to use Fairview Ave and Hollister Ave to reach Highway 101.

See the full press release from Goleta and Caltrans below:

Caltrans will continue construction near the San Jose Creek Bridge project site during the overnight hours beginning tonight, Wednesday, December 6 through Saturday morning December 9 from 10 pm to 5 am.

This phase of construction will include construction of a retaining wall for a future bike path along the north embankment. Construction activities will include vehicles with back up alarms with an effort to minimize noise. This effort will also include a concrete pump truck, night lights and cranes. The ongoing daytime drilling work will continue as scheduled during the daytime hours, through Saturday, December 9, and will be completed Tuesday, December 12.

The eastbound SR 217 on-ramp at Sandspit Road will remain closed for the duration of the project, estimated at two years. Travelers leaving the Santa Barbara Airport will use Fairview Avenue and Hollister Avenue to reach US 101. Additional electronic message boards have been activated to assist airport visitors.

The contractor for the $26 million dollar project is MCM Construction Inc of North Highlands, CA. This project is expected to be complete in the Fall of 2027.

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

