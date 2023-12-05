Santa Barbara City Council approves ordinance to regulate dining in public right of way

SANTA BARBARA, Calif-When it comes to outdoor dining on public property on city streets the Santa Barbara City Council wants to make sure it is safe.

After a lengthy debate the Santa Barbara City Council voted 5-2 to to extend the authorization of parklets in the public right of way with additional safety requirements.

Mayor Randy Rowse and Finance Committee Chair Eric Friedman opposed the vote, but took part in the discussion.

Under the ordinance parklets will not be allowed on one-way street that have two or more travel lanes or two-way streets with two or more travel lanes or along Coast Village Road.

They are also not allowed in red or blue zones.

All parklets in the public right of way must have traffic safety barriers.

"Now in some cases where the parklet is already out on the traffic lane they will probably have to modify the parklet to put the appropriate barriers in," said Rowse, a former restaurant owner.

At the recommendation of Council Member Mike Jordon the council voted in favor of pushing back half a dozen dates.

Barriers approved by the city engineer must be in by March 14.

Restaurant operators who spoke before the vote said they hope they wont be an eyesore.

A majority of the owners and operators said they intend to keep their parklets going because diners enjoy being outdoors.

Pre-applications are now due Feb. 1 or the parklets in question must be removed by Feb. 9.

License applications must be submitted no later than May 3, or the parklets must be removed by May 9.

And all the licenses must be issued and obtained by December 31, 2024.

