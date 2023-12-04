Adam’s Angels moves it’s weekly bagging to new location

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-On Mondays Adam's Angels volunteers can usually be found bagging items for the unhoused in an assembly line at a former church at 1915 Chapala Street.

But Monday was their final night at that location.

The property has been sold and plans are in the works to turn it into a hotel and / or housing.

Fortunately the good they do in the community got noticed and they just found a new location by reaching out on social media.

"It was sad at first that we were going to be homeless also but I put it out on Facebook and it came in droves and we picked on that it the best fit," said the nonprofit's namesale Adam McKaig.

Starting next week, they will bag items at St. Mark United Methodist Church at 3942 La Colina Rd.

"Beautiful place, a lot of space and they will be able to house us for at least a year they said."

The change is just part of working for the flexible nonprofit that began during the pandemic.

Adam's Angels gives the bags to groups that hand them out to the unhoused at eight locations during the week.

Stacy Gottula is one of the newest volunteers. The realtor who recently moved to Santa Barbara said wanted to get involved in the community.

She said It feels good because she now knows some of the volunteers and the people they help by their first names.

After they fill enough bags for the week, some volunteers go on a hike led by Dave Sommers.

Sommers said they are motivated to do good and stay healthy.

Adams Angels volunteers are also preparing for a Christmas Day dinner at the Veterans Memorial Building on Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara, like the one they held for Thanksgiving.

And mark your calendars, on Jan. 1, 2024 at 11 a.m. they have partnered with the annual Polar Dip on East Beach across from the colorful Chromatic Gate on Cabrillo Blvd in Santa Barbara.

They will be jumping in the ocean with or without wetsuits.

Organizer Hugh Margerum calls it a Dip for a cause.

People can already donate at Https://www.sbpolardip.com.

Adam's Angels is in need of donations to do what they do.

For more information visit https://www.adamsangels-sb.org

Your News Channel will have more on the Adams Angels tonight on the news.